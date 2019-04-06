Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Burnley man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Burnley man Glen Fitzgerald.

The 53-year-old was last seen on Woodbine Road this afternoon (Saturday).

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are extremely concerned for his wellbeing. Glen is described as white, tall, of muscly build, with a bald head and a goatee beard. He also has a large tattoo of a spider web on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black bandana, a grey coat, navy blue joggers, hiking boots and sunglasses.

"If you have seen Glen or know where he might be, please contact us immediately. You can call 01282 472204 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1145 of today (April 6th).

"Glen, if you’re reading this, please speak to us or a family member so we know you are okay."