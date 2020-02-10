Police make appeal for potential victim of sex assault on Burnley bus to come forward

Police have made a bid to trace a woman who was a potential victim of a sexual assault on a bus in December.

The woman, described as being in her 20s, got on the X43 bus at Burnley Bus Station at around midday on Monday, December 16th.

She sat towards the front of the bus and approximately ten minutes into the journey, a man has walked from the back and sat down next to her.

When the bus has pulled into the Chorlton Street stop in Manchester at around 1:30pm, the woman has reported to the bus driver that the man who was sat next to her had just tried to kiss her. The woman got off the bus and ran off.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: " We have been on with a number of inquiries to try and trace this woman but haven’t been able to find her. She may be from the Nelson area."

If this sounds like you, police have asked that you come forward. You can email 5074@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident reference 596 of December 17th 2019.