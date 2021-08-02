Police probe after caravan blaze in Pendle

An investigation is under way after a fire involving a caravan in a field off Keighley Road in Colne over the weekend.

Two fire engines from Colne and Nelson were called to the incident, which took place in the early hours of yesterday (August 1st).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and a joint police and fire investigation is now under way."

