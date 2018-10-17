Police promise crackdown after "feral" youths go on the rampage in Pendle

Police have condemned a group of youths, some as young as 13, for running riot in the West Craven area, climbing onto shop roofs and pelting a canal boat with stones after the owner challenged them over their behaviour.

And PCSO Mark Hyde has sent out a warning that the behaviour was “totally unacceptable” and the local police team would be dealing with the offenders.

All the incidents occurred last week and police have now launched an inquiry.

In Earby youths were spotted climbing onto the shop roofs in Water Street by several witnesses, putting themselves and others at risk of serious injury.

PSCO Hyde said: “Not only does this have the potential to cause serious damage to hard working shop owners property but, of course, it is extremely dangerous and they are at risk of serious injury or death.

“Only last week, a nine-year old-boy in Blackburn fell through a roof causing serious injury.”

In a shocking incident in Barnoldswick youths pelted a canal boat with stones, leaving the female owner terrified.

They also subjected her to a torrent of racial abuse.

This happened after the victim had asked the young thugs not to throw stones at cygnets.

There were also other reports that youths were spotted throwing stones at cars close to the Aldi store in Crownest Road, Barnoldswick.

All the youths involved in the incidents are between the ages of 13 andf 16 and PCSO Hyde has appealed to parents to be aware of what their children are doing when they are not at home.

In a bid to make people aware of the incidents and track down the culprits, PSCO Hyde shared the information on social media, prompting a huge response fron the public with many people blaming parents for the youths’ shocking behaviour.

One described the culprits as "feral" called for police to be given more powers to punish the youths or for parents to be fined £1,000 for each offence commnitted.