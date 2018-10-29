Police release CCTV image of suspect in racial abuse investigation after Clarets match

Do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak to him following an allegation of racial abuse.

The incident happened at around 9-45pm on Thursday, August 30th, following the Burnley vs. Olympiacos fixture.

It was reported that racist abuse was directed at players from the Burnley under18s team as they walked through the players entrance at Turf Moor.

Police want to speak to the man pictured as part of their inquiries.

PC Dan Fish said: “If you recognise the man, or are the man in the picture, please come forward and let us know.

“We understand that this happened some time ago but we have been conducting extensive inquiries.”

Anyone with information should email 545@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number LC-20180830-0906.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.