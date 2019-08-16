Police release new images of missing woman Lindsay Birbeck

Detectives are continuing to appeal for help to trace missing woman Lindsay Birbeck.

Lindsay, from Huncoat, was last seen on CCTV around 4-10pm on Monday in the Burnley Road area walking in the direction of Accrington.

Lindsay Birbeck

Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries including house to house, CCTV and searches but so far there is no trace of the 47-year-old.

Officers believe Lindsay may have walked from Burnley Road into a wooded area known as The Coppice.

Detectives are particularly keen to trace a dog walker who they believe was in the Peel Park Avenue area between 4 and 5pm and who may have seen Lindsay.

Lindsay is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with shoulder-length dark hair.

Lindsay Birbeck

The CCTV footage shows her wearing a purple bubble jacket, black leggings and dark coloured trainers with a white sole. Her hair was down.

Lindsay, a teacher, has links to Accrington and Burnley, as well as Kendal in Cumbria.

Police are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts, or who has seen anyone matching her description, to call police.

Detective Chief Insp Allen Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are very concerned about Lindsay and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Her family are obviously very worried about her disappearance as it is very out of character.

“We would encourage anyone who has seen Lindsay, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately.

“If Lindsay sees this appeal I would also ask her to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0016 of August 13. For immediate sightings please call 999.