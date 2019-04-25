Police seize counterfeit cigarettes worth £20,000 in raids on Pendle shops

Counterfeit cigarettes, that had been concealed in a drain, were seized by police this week.

Officers from the Nelson Neighbourhood Team carried out several joint visits with Trading Standard to various shops in Pendle.

And in one shop the cigarettes were discovered under a drain cover by one of the team's sniffer dogs.

A spokesman for the team said: "All the cigarettes seized were worth a street value of £20,000.

"We would ask that if anyone knows of any counterfeit cigarettes being sold please report this to Trading Standards."