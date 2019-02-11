Brierfield junction improvements in the pipeline

Long-planned improvements to a major junction in Pendle have moved a step closer after funding was recommitted to the scheme.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has allocated £440,000 to upgrade the intersection of Colne Road and Halifax Road in Brierfield.

The project is designed to make the junction more suitable for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as giving priority to buses. It is part of a plan to improve sustainable transport links in the area.

The scheme was first conceived in 2015 following the development of a wider investment strategy known as the the Hyndburn/Burnley/Pendle Growth Corridor. At the time, County Hall promised £500,000 for the scheme, but that figure has now been revised.

A similar project in Burnley - on St. James Street, between Hammerton Street and Active Way - has not yet been brought forward, but a request for £250,000 of funding is expected at a later date.

A report presented to cabinet revealed that the Brierfield project will see the widening of footpaths, improved pedestrian crossings and new cycle parking facilities.

But Labour opposition group leader, Azhar Ali, said earlier discussions about the scheme had indicated that it might be possible extend the work to link Bridge Street with the nearby North Light project, which has seen the redevelopment of Brierfield Mill.

He asked for the cabinet member for highways, Keith Iddon, to meet with Pendle Council to discuss that possibility and suggested that it might actually reduce costs overall.

“It might be beneficial to both the town and Pendle,” County Cllr Ali said.

County Cllr Iddon replied that he was “open to any negotiation”, adding: “If it saves money, I’m up for it.”