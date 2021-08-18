Burnley agrees to accept Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban

Couns Afraisiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council, Mohammed Khan and Miles Parkinson, said the three boroughs were ready to provide safe havens for asylum seekers who worked alongside British forces in the war-torn country as part of a government scheme to rehouse them across the UK.

Blackburn Labour MP Kate Hollern and her Ribble Valley Tory Parliamentary colleague Nigel Evans have urged East Lancashire to play its part in resettling Afghans fleeing possible retribution.

Already Lancaster, Wyre, South Ribble and West Lancashire councils have agreed to take 30 families between them.

Burnley

On Thursday Pendle Council’s policy committee will debate a call from Labour opposition leader Coun. Mohammed Iqbal to accommodate 20 Afghan families.Blackburn with Darwen has a long-standing agreement with the Home Office to house refugees.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Anwar said: “We have previously played our part in similar programmes and last year Burnley provided sanctuary for Afghans who had supported British efforts.

“We will continue contributing to the national programme by providing sanctuary for those who supported our efforts in Afghanistan.”

Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s community boss, said: “The authority has agreed to co-ordinate the county’s response.