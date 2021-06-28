Call for Pendle residents to create Covid memorial quilt

Andrew Stephenson MP

People of all levels of quilting ability and none are being invited to create a quilted square, commemorating the loss caused by the pandemic. One block from each parliamentary constituency will be sewn together to form a quilt, creating a tapestry of experiences, struggles, loss and love endured during lockdown.

Advice for those interested in contributing is that the block should be 12x12 inches of fabric, ideally cotton or calico, leaving at least a 0.5 inch border that will be used as part of the quilting process. Participants are encouraged to experiment with embroidery, fabric paint, written words or any other medium and to write a couple of sentences about the square’s design and their personal experience of the past year.

The finished quilt will travel around the constituencies of MPs who participated finally being held in Parliament.

Andrew Stephenson MP said: “The struggles of this pandemic have shown what truly matters to all of us: family, friends and community. Whilst reflecting we must also celebrate the hard work and determination from our key workers, NHS, neighbours and strangers who stepped up to help us in our time of need.

The Pendle patch in the COVID quilt is a chance for us to show our thanks to all those who helped locally. I encourage people of all levels and abilities to get sewing.

“I can only submit one block but, if I do receive a large number of submissions, I will look to create a Pendle Memorial Quilt too, to be displayed locally.”