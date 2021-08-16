Clitheroe goes to the polls in Littlemoor and Primrose

By-elections will take place in the two wards for seats on Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council following the resignation of long-serving councillors Allan and Susan Knox, who stepped down to start a new life in Scotland.

Elections are an opportunity to have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life.

Borough councillors make important decisions on running services, such as planning, recycling and refuse collection and sport and leisure.

Clitheroe goes to the polls on Thursday

Town councillors make representations at borough and county council meetings on a range of issues, such as planning.

The polling station for Littlemoor is St James’s Church in St James’s Street and for Primrose is the King’s Centre in Millthorne Avenue.

Once inside the polling station, you are asked to tell polling staff your name and address, so that your details can be checked against the electoral register.

You will be given a ballot paper listing the candidates and you are asked to take it to a polling booth, mark a cross (X) in the box to the right of the name of the candidate you want to vote for, fold the ballot paper in half and put it in the ballot box.

A list of candidates can be found at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

The deadline for an emergency proxy vote, as well as the replacement of a spoilt or lost postal vote, is 5pm on polling day.