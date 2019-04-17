Conservative Pendle Council candidate reported to police over proxy vote allegation

Alleged irregularities regarding proxy votes by a Conservative candidate in the Pendle Borough Council elections have been reported to the police.

The allegations concern Bradley ward candidate Aurangzaib Choudhry and a post he made on social media which allegedly shows him filling out blank proxy forms at home.

Labour leader and Bradley Ward Coun. Mohammed Iqbal has written to the council's returning officer asking for an urgent police investigation into Mr Choudhry's actions.

Mr Philip Mousdale, returning officer and corporate director for Pendle Council, said: “I can confirm that I have sent the complaint on to the police.”