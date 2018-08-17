Lancashire County Council's children's services "require improvement" - but are better than three years ago

Lancashire County Council’s children’s services “require improvement”, according to the regulator OFSTED.

The last time the department was inspected in 2015, it was given the lowest rating of “inadequate”.

Inspectors who visited the authority in July say that after ” a very slow start”, there has been “a much-needed injection of pace” in the last six months.

The regulator concluded that several improvements have already been made, including the way in which children are assessed when they first come to the attention of the service and the strength of senior leadership overseeing the department.

Social workers were also found to have been building more “stable” relationships with children and the adoption element of the service was singled out for particular praise and rated as “good”.

But inspectors found that there was still “inconsistency” in the service provided and that “the cultural shift from compliance with statutory

requirements to achieving a consistent quality of practice is yet to be completed”.

Concern was also raise about the rate at which children are moved from early help schemes into more significant forms of intervention.

Individual aspects of the service – children who need help and protection, “looked after” children, the experience of care leavers and leadership performance – were all rated as “requires improvement”, resulting in the same grading for the service overall.