Lancashire local elections 2019 LIVE: These are the results for Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and the rest of Lancashire

Lancashire went to the polls on Thursday, May 2, 2019 with many of the counts taking place today (Friday, May 3, 2019).

Here are all the results from Preston, Chorley, West Lancashire, Hyndburn, Rossendale, Pendle, Burnley, Blackburn and Darwen, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The Preston count in full flow

