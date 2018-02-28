Major road repairs set to be given green light

A timely huge swathe of road repairs are set to be carried out in Pendle with Lancashire County Council set to approve £1.27m. of spending in the borough, at its Cabinet meeting next Thursday.

The Conservative administration now in charge at County Hall says the latest money comes on top of an additional £5m. in its Highways Budget this year, and an overall £10m. increase in Highways spending since taking control in May 2017.

The issue of the roads in Pendle has been a politically contentious one this winter with motorists complaining about the poor state of the highways and the increase in potholes.

County Coun. Jenny Purcell said: “We are poised to see an unprecedented investment in Pendle’s rural roads in a bid to bring them back up to standard. I would like to thank the county council for listening.

“This is not just filling in potholes; this is the proper renewal these roads need.

“I will now push for a resurfacing timetable, so we know exactly when these works will be carried out and I will, of course, continue to fight Pendle’s corner at County Hall and push for more repairs on our roads.”



The schemes set to be approved are:



• £145,965.46 for surface dressing of Barrowford Road from Whalley Road to Fir Trees Lane

• £65, 703.87 for surface dressing of Colne Road from Accornlee Hall Farm to Kelbrook roundabout

• £70,108.04 for surface dressing Gisburn Road from Blacko Bar Road to Barnoldswick Road

• £199,396.61 for surface dressing Keighley Road from Spring Grove to the County Boundary

• £48,731.72 for surface dressing Skipton Old Road from Cockhill Lane to Shaw Clough Farm

• £155,206.24 for resurfacing Skipton Old Road from Shaw Clough Farm to the County Boundary

• £11,529.37 for surface dressing the full length of Greenberfield Lane

• £18,495.07 for footway resurfacing of Haverholt Close, from Harrison Drive to number 38

• £19,103.18 for footway resurfacing of Gordon Street, from Norfolk Street to Howard Street

• £180,159.53 for footway resurfacing of Venables Avenue, from Castle Road to Byron Road

• £117,547.24 for footway resurfacing of Reedyford Road, from Regent Street to the Canal Bridge

• £10,605 for Reedyford Footbridge for inspection

• £60,000 for culvert repairs and drainage improvements on Skipton Road/Victoria Road, Earby

• £85,400 for culvert headwall reconstruction and installation of trashscreens on Higham Hall Road and Barrowford Road, Higham

• £20,834.13 for two layer inlay on Penrith Crescent

• £22,063.86 for two layer inlay on Penrith Road

• £30,840.87 for inlay on Humphrey Street, from Banks Street to Chapel Street

• £14,760.43 for inlay on Mayville Road, from Hardy Street to Woodville Road



These works will be in addition to ongoing pothole repairs across the borough of which 1,300 have already been carried out since May.



County Coun. Joe Cooney said: “I have been working with the county council to try and secure more investment in Pendle’s roads and I’m pleased with the start that we have made.



“More than 1,300 defects in our roads have been fixed in less than a year and now we’re set to see over £1.2m. worth of funding to be spent in our borough.”