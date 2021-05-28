New Pendle Mayor will work closely with schools and care homes

The new Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. Neil Butterworth and Victoria Fletcher

Coun. Neil Butterworth became the borough's first citizen during the annual Mayor Making ceremony alongside new Mayoress, his friend Victoria Fletcher.

The new Mayor has lived in Colne since 1990 and has worked for Roberts Tarmacadam Contractors for over three decades. Prior to that he served in the armed forces.

In his Mayoral speech, Coun. Butterworth pledged his support to be an ambassador for Pendle.

The Mayor said: “I have done a lot of volunteering, particularly with elderly people and with young people. I am looking forward to working with schools and care homes in Pendle, where possible.”

And he paid tribute to the retiring Mayor and Mayoress Ken Hartley and Jayne Mills saying: “They had a very busy and successful year in their first Mayoral year.

“And they have just kindly and flexibly completed a second Mayoral year due to the pandemic.”

The new Mayoress is also a Colne resident and previously served as a Pendle councillor for Vivary Bridge ward.

She will also be leading efforts to raise awareness and raise charity funds for their chosen charities.

These include Blood Bikes – a rapid response team of volunteers which provides a medical transport service for the NHS and the Pendle Domestic Violence Initiative.

During his speech, Coun. Butterworth congratulated Coun. Mohammad Sakib and his wife, Gulnaz Daar, on becoming Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress for the coming year.