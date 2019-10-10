Pendle county councillor leading calls to reward local government workers

Local Labour County Councillor Azhar Ali is leading calls to support a pay claim for local government workers.

Nelson East County Coun. Ali will ask Lancashire County Council to support a motion that recognises and rewards the hard work performed by staff against a backdrop of austerity and cuts from the current government.

Coun. Ali, proposer of the motion said: “Our council staff have borne the brunt of austerity since it was introduced by the coalition government of 2010.

"Across the UK, local government has endured central government cuts of nearly 50% since 2010, and it is estimated that 876,000 jobs have been lost in the sector during that time. Local Government has been hit by more severe job losses than any other part of the public sector.

“Paying staff properly makes economic sense as it is an investment both in local services and the local economy. We cannot keep asking staff to deliver more whilst at the same time seeing their pay eroded and their conditions undermined.

"Our staff deserve a pay rise and we will be calling on the Conservative Government to give us the money to ensure that they get one.”

The motion will be considered when Lancashire County Council meets on October 17th.