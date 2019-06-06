Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson is backing Boris

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson this week announced he is backing Boris Johnson to be the next Prime Minister.

Mr Stephenson, who is currently the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry, said he had been inundated with questions from local residents asking who he would be backing in the Tory leadership elections.

Andrew Stephenson MP

He said: “Since the Prime Minister announced her decision to step down, lots of Pendle residents have been in touch with me asking who’d I’d be backing as the next party leader.

"It isn’t a decision I take lightly, as not only are we choosing the next party leader but also the next Prime Minister. We need someone who can deliver on Brexit and ensure we meet our manifesto commitment to leave the European Union.

"I know many of you are frustrated we haven’t yet left the EU and I share your frustration. As Boris said in his campaign launch video now is the time to unite the country, deliver Brexit.”

Mr Stephenson, who was formerly a Senior Government Whip, also served as Mr Johnson's Parliamentary Private Secretary in 2016.

He added: “I worked with Boris for over a year while he was Foreign Secretary and I got to know him well and see his skills and attributes first-hand. I believe he is the right person to lead us out the EU and to continue the work of the last seven years, strengthening our economy, protecting our public services and creating a society where everyone has the chance to succeed.”

MPs will start voting for the new leader on Thursday June 13th and will continue with ballots until two candidates remain. These final two will then to put to the wider Conservative Party membership via a postal ballot.