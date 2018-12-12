Pendle MP praises region's exports boom

New figures show that the North West exported £28m. worth of goods and services in the year to September 2018.

In this period, the total value of exports was £335.587 billion from the United Kingdom. This is 4% higher than the same period last year – an increase of over £12.8 billion.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the latest figures, which show that businesses across all corners of the North West are exporting across the world.

The figures are the latest confirmation that the UK continues its success as a great exporting nation – with exports in goods and services helping to create more, better-paying jobs across the country.

The government’s Export Strategy will continue to build on these successes. This ambitious new plan will help to boost British exports to 35% of GDP, so that British businesses can lead the way in creating jobs, raising wages and growing our economy.

Mr Stephenson MP said: “These figures show the North West is open for business, with its goods and services in high demand across the world. It’s great to see that exports in the North West totalled £28,098m. over a 12 month period.

"And, with our Export Strategy, we can support more companies to export so that they can grow, are more productive and can create more, better-paid jobs.

“These results show we are in a position of strength as the Conservatives can begin to forge a new role for ourselves in the world – creating a UK trade policy so that we can build a country that works for everyone.”