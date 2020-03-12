Pendle MP says Budget will benefit North-West

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has said that he believes the North-West will benefit from this week's Budget.

The plans outlined by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, will see increases in the National Insurance threshold and the National Living Wage, as well as investment in the region’s roads, rail, housing, broadband and flood defences.

Conservative MP for Pendle, Mr Stephenson, said the Budget proves this Government "will get things done" for thousands of families across his constituency.

• Creating a £4.2 billion Local Public Transport Fund for combined authority areas to dramatically improve bus and train services in their areas.

• Boosting spending by £700m.

• Delivering £66m. in additional funding for local road maintenance. The North West will receive £66m. for local road maintenance through the Potholes Fund in 2020-21.

• Supporting the development of thousands of homes.

Mr Stephenson said: “Last year’s election gave a clear verdict. Now the people’s Government is delivering a Budget which delivers on our promises to the British people – it is a Budget of a government that gets things done.

“Investment will reach record levels over the next five years, as the Conservatives commit to levelling up across the country – benefitting families and businesses in all corners of the country including Pendle.

“I am delighted that we have set out measures to support families and help them with the cost of living, while continuing to invest in Britain’s future responsibly – laying the foundations for a decade of growth and prosperity.

“This is the first Budget delivered outside of the EU for more than five decades. It sets out a clear, one nation, path for the Government to get things done.”