Pendle MP to update Earby residents on rail developments

Earby residents will get the chance to quiz Pendle MP and Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson at a special meeting on Saturday.

The event, set up by the Earby and District Residents' Association, will take place at Linden Hall community centre, Earby, between 1pm and 2pm.

Mr Stephenson has recently been appointed Minister for HS2 and Transpennine Rail and one of the topics that the meeting will focus on is the proposed re-opening of the rail line between Skipton and Colne.

Residents' Association spokesman John Cooper said: "The meeting is open to Earby residents and guests. We are looking forward to hearing Mr Stephenson's thoughts on the future of the line."