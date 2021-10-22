Pendle MP urges residents to get involved in UK Parliament Week

UK Parliament Week is an annual event taking place from November 1st to 7th, that engages people from across the UK with their UK Parliament, explores what it means to them and empowers them to get involved.

This year the focus is how small actions can lead to big changes, encouraging participants to get informed, take action and make an impact on issues they care about. It is a great opportunity to examine what issues are important to you and how you can work with UK Parliament to bring about change.

Community groups, local organisations and schools in hundreds of constituencies across the United Kingdom have already signed up to be part of the conversation.

Andrew Stephenson MP

Mr Stephenson said: “As the MP for Pendle I would encourage people in my constituency to get involved with UK Parliament Week 2021. Active public participation is vital in a thriving democracy and we all have our part to play. I look forward to seeing how organisations and local groups in Pendle join in, especially the next generation of voters in our schools.”

Last year, almost one million people took part in UK Parliament Week, despite the challenging circumstances caused by Covid-19. Activities were held in every nation and region of the UK, as well as countries all over the world.