Pendle pupils celebrate Commonwealth Day with British royalty

Eight Barrowford pupils celebrated Commonwealth Day with a host of British royals, including Megan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Year 4 to 6 children, who attend Barrowford Primary School, joined the Queen, Kate and Will, Prince Charles and PM Theresa May, as well as leaders of faith groups and the Commonwealth countries, for a special service at Westminster Abbey last Monday.

Staff and pupils of Barrowford Primary School with MP Andrew Stephenson outside 10 Downing Street. (s)

The trip was arranged by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson to teach the pupils about Parliament and the Commonwealth. This political association is made up of 53 countries, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.

Headteacher Rachel Tomlinson said: "The event was amazing and the children had a great day learning all about Parliament when we went to 10 Downing Street and The Palace of Westminster."

Attending from Barrowford Primary School were Fergus Tomlinson, Toby Matthews, Isabelle Hartley, Sehar Ahmed, Jenna Gowers, Kristupas Paulauskas, Charlie Carmichael and Lucy Graham, along with staff members Cal Whitfield and Rachel Tomlinson.

Year 6 pupil, Toby Matthews, said: "Many famous people attended. Two of the famous people were the Queen and Theresa May. We were really close to the Royal Family."

Fergus Tomlinson, also in Year 6, added: "We took part in the service and really enjoyed it. We also went round Parliament which was great."