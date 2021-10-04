Ribble Valley MP encourages local people to get involved in UK Parliament Week

Conservative Ribble Valley MP, RT Hon Nigel Evans

As Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, Mr Evans plays a key role in ensuring the democratic system in the UK functions effectively with free and fair debate in the House of Commons Chamber.

UK Parliament Week is an annual event taking place from November 1st to 7th, that engages people from across the UK with their UK Parliament, explores what it means to them and empowers them to get involved. This year the focus is how small actions can lead to big changes, encouraging participants to get informed, take action and make an impact on issues they care about. It is a great opportunity to examine what issues are important to you and how you can work with UK Parliament to bring about change. Community groups, local organisations and schools in hundreds of constituencies across the United Kingdom have already signed up to be part of the conversation.

Speaking from parliament, Mr Evans said: ‘As Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, I am lucky enough to be working at the heart of our democracy in the UK. Democracy which is fundamental to retaining the freedoms which we all enjoy today. Like many other politically minded people I became involved in politics at a young age, and it is through programs such as this that we can reach out to the next generation of leaders and politicians. It is so vitally important for young people to learn about Parliament, democracy and how our country is run, in order to ensure we can preserve the values and freedoms we enjoy today, for years to come. UK Parliament Week is a fantastic way to achieve this.’

Last year, almost one million people took part in UK Parliament Week, despite the challenging circumstances caused by Covid-19. Activities were held in every nation and region of the UK, as well as countries all over the world.

Amy Baxter, Head of Education and Engagement at UK Parliament, said: “Every year we are delighted to see so many people take part in UK Parliament Week. It’s a great opportunity to get informed, take action and make an impact in The Ribble Valley and beyond. Change starts with you and UK Parliament Week is a great way to learn how you can make a difference.”

Those who sign up for UK Parliament Week will be sent a free kit packed with resources, including a booklet, a ballot box, stickers, and a packet of “sow the seeds of democracy” chilli seeds. There are tailored kits available for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, and each nation of the UK.