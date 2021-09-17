Ribble Valley MP shows support for British farming

Nigel Evans backs British Farmers

Speaking on Back British Farming Day, Mr Evans said the rural borough had some of the "best restaurants in Britain" and that farming alone in the North West provided more than 33,000 jobs.

The Conservative MP met with representatives from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) providing them with the emblem of the day - a wool and wheatsheaf pin badge – to enable them to join the celebration of British agriculture.

Speaking about the incredible work of farmers, Mr Evans said: “This isn’t just about jobs, this is about the provision of food and the management of the countryside.

"We have some of the best restaurants in Britain in our area, put on the map firmly by their sourcing of locally farmed produce.