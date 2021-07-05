'Rural Oscar' for Trawden Forest Library

Trawden Forest Library

Recognition came in the Village Shop/Post Office category, and followed Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson backing its bid.

The awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through small hard-working businesses. The 2021 Awards, delayed from 2020 due to COVID, saw over 18,000 nominations across five different categories.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am delighted at this well-deserved recognition for the Trawden Forest and Community Shop. To be nominated and get through to being a finalist is testament to their incredible contribution supporting the community during such a difficult period.”

“This news, along with the recent successful fundraising effort to purchase the Trawden Arms, shows how strong Trawden’s local community spirit is.”