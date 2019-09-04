This is how Lancashire's MPs voted last night in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit - do you agree with them?

MPs have voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 328 votes to 301, majority 27.
It was part of a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
Here is the list of how Lancashire's MPs voted:
Ayes
Cat Smith - Labour (Lancaster and Fleetwood)
Mark Hendrick - Labour (Preston)
Gordon Marsden - Labour (Blackpool South)
Rosie Cooper - Labour (West Lancashire)
Graham P Jones - Labour (Hyndburn)
Kate Hollern - Labour (Blackburn)
Julie Cooper - Labour (Burnley)
Noes
Mark Menzies - Conservative (Fylde)
Nigel Evans - Conservative (Ribble Valley)
Seema Kennedy - Conservative (South Ribble)
Paul Maynard - Conservative (Blackpool North and Cleveleys)
Ben Wallace - Conservative (Wyre and Preston North)
Andrew Stephenson - Conservative (Pendle)
David Morris - Conservative (Morecambe and Lunesdale)
Jake Berry - Conservative (Rossendale and Darwen)