Popular Burnley barber braves the shave for hospice

The roles were reversed for a well known Burnley barber when he found himself in the stylist's chair.

Attiq Azam, who owns Park Lane Barbers in Padiham Road, agreed to have his head shaved to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Client Arran Chapman came up with the idea and he took on the role of barber for the challenge and Attiq, who is known affectionately as Atty, braved the shave.

Atty said: "We try to do something to raise money for the hospice every year because it is such a worthy cause and so far donations stand at around £250."