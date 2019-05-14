Popular jazz band take to stage for finale of Padiham concerts that draws audiences from across East Lancashire

Popular jazz band Deco Delight will round off the season of the Musical Extravaganza concerts in Padiham this weekend.

The much travelled band will play at Padiham Unitarian Chapel on Saturday ( May 18th) at 7.30pm.

These talented musicians play music from the 20’s 30’s and 40’s. Originally formed as a quartet the band was later joined by Gerry Clayton on bass.

Tickets are £8 including refreshments.

This is the last concert for the current 15th season of the Musical Extravaganza series.

The new season starts again on Saturday, September 28th.

For more information ring Barry Brown on 012882 773336 or email him at barryrbrown@gmail.com