Popular Pendle church launches appeal for funding from parishioners

A village church has appealed to the community it serves for help with cash to keep it running.

A stewardship campaign has been launched at All Saints Church in Earby in a bid to raise funds to keep the church doors open.

The church has struggled for several years, despite great efforts from many people, to raise anywhere near enough money during the year to cover expenditure of keeping it open for ministry to the parish.

At the moment the average weekly income is £213 below the necessary weekly expenditure, which is £599.

Retired vicar the Rev Rod Geddes who is the co-ordinator of the campaign, said: "It has got to the stage where any reserves we might have, which would normally cover such items as repairs and emergencies, have been depleted by having to draw on them for weekly running.

"So we decided to launch a Stewardship Campaign and to ask for regular help from parishioners.

There is often a common misconception that "the Church of England will provide what is necessary", but in fact "the Church of England" in any parish is the congregation and those who support the work of the church in that parish."

And All Saints is a popular venue for a variety of events and the church rooms are used regularly by organisations including Brownies and Guides, Earby Brass Band and the village astronomy club.

It also hosts the village primary school and others at major festivals.

Rod added: "As part of the stewardship campaign we are appealing for people to join our weekly giving schemes, either by having a weekly envelope or by direct debit.

"Regular weekly giving can help to ensure that parish ministry is funded."

This weekend the church will be opening its doors to families when it hosts its second annual "Messy Christmas."

An event filled with crafts, games, fun and food it runs from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday (December 8th).

All are welcome but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.