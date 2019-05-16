Popular pub landlord returns to his Higham 'home'

Higham has got its heartbeat back after popular pub landlord Michael Bann returned home.

The 36-year-old, alongside partner Marina Palazon, 27, has resuscitated The Four Alls Inn, situated within the quaint Pendle village, after returning for a second stint last month.

The avid Burnley fan, who has previously worked at the Bay Horse in Fence, the Eagle at Barrow, Fence Gate and Reedley Marina, had managed the pub for four years until moving on in 2015. But now he’s back to return it to its former glory.

Michael and Marina, a familiar face from her time at The Freemasons Arms and Hare and Hounds in Padiham, are breathing new life in to the watering hole after purchasing it from Enterprise Inns.

A big clean-up operation has been completed, work to fully refurbish the venue is ongoing, a lick of paint has brightened the place up and some reupholstering has given it a more complete look.

And, at the end of the month, they’ll be re-opening the kitchen and restaurant area after acquiring the services of Lee Unthank. The former Asshton Arms head chef, who arrives with a glowing reputation in the food industry, will be serving up traditional English pub grub.

Michael said: “I’d been working here for close to five years but the brewery ended up putting the rent up to unmanageable rates. We loved it here but we had to leave in the end because we couldn’t survive.

“Ever since I’ve always wanted to buy it back for the village and now that opportunity has come. It was doing really well when we had it before, it was the heartbeat of Higham.

“It was a big community asset for the village. I just want to get the pub back to how it was before. I want to see it thriving again. I’ve really missed the place and I can’t wait to get going again.”