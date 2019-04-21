Preston grass fire incidents stretch resources of firefighters

Lancashire firefighters have urged the public to be more responsible after a spate of grass fires.

Officers were called out to several incidents in the Preston area yesterday - some blazes started deliberately.

Ilkley Moor. Picture: @Yorkshire_G

Today firefighters said the incidents were a drain on their resources.

Preston firefighters were called out to genuine emergencies at homes in Wellington Road and Adelphi Street on Saturday night.

But they were also busy with minor grass fires - and all while Lancashire crews were helping to tackle major moorland blazes elsewhere.

A spokesman said: "We did a lot of chasing about last night because of grass fires.

"They were deliberately started and required our attention.

"It stretched our resources - we can't be everywhere."

A huge moorland fire broke out over Foulridge yesterday as the country sizzled in the sunshine.

At 4.40pm crews were called to reports of a wildfire on Noya View Hill, Foulridge.

At one point there were 10 fire engines in attendance from Barnoldswick, Burnley, Hyndburn, Haslingden, Rawtenstall, Bamber Bridge, Colne and Manchester as well as the wildfire specialist teams.

The fire covered three hectares at its peak.

Firefighters also worked overnight to bring a large fire on Ilkley Moor under control.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that large areas of moorland caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

The Met Office has confirmed Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching the mid-twenties.

And the hot weather is set to continue for the rest of the Easter weekend