Pride of Burnley as popular takeaway bids to be named top in the North West

A popular Burnley takeaway has made it to the North West final of the English Curry Awards.



Shagor tandoori takeaway on Colne Road, Burnley has been shortlisted as one of the best takeaways in the county

Motty Rahman and his team, including director Alaur Rahman and chef Abdul Salam, said they were excited to make it to the final for the fifth year in a row.

Motty, who is co-owner of the takeaway said: “We won the home delivery award last year. We are now pushing to win the best takeaway in the North West.

"That really would be the ultimate award.

"We received a call congratulating us on making the final from one of the award’s organisers.”

Motty, who lives on Borrrowdale Drive in Burnley said: “We try to keep our customers happy with the good quality food we provide.”

The Shagor is up against four other finalists at the eighth English Curry Awards ceremony.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards said: “For the regional categories finalists will receive a certificate for making it to the final.

The awards ceremony will be held in Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday, August 20th

Shagor has already been crowned Home Deliverer of the Year in the North West last year by the English Curry Awards and was also a Finalist of the Food Awards England in 2015.



