Primary school kids get arty in Barnoldswick solicitors painting competition

In an effort to inspire children to get involved in art this Christmas, a Barnoldswick solicitors firm held a painting competition for pupils at a local primary school.

With the children from Barnoldswick CofE Primary School keen to try their hands at something a little more artistic this festive period, Walker Foster Solicitors in Barnoldswick invited them to take part in a Christmas painting competition as part of their work in the community project.

One of the pupil's artistic efforts.

"We wanted to do something to inspire young children to think about art and so we ran a Christmas painting competition for some of the youngest children at the school," said Maggie Bugler from Walker Foster's private client department who took charge of the competition. "It was lovely to see how excited the children were to be taking part.

"They worked really hard to produce their very best work and as a result we had around 25 paintings to judge," Maggie added. "It was very difficult to choose the winners and we spent a long time deciding on the best three!"

On December 8th Walker Foster were invited to come into school to present the winners with their prizes by teacher Leanne Crompton, with Maggie saying: "There are of course no losers and all of the other children involved either received a chocolate reindeer or certificate for their hard work.”