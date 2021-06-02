Probe underway into cause of commercial premises blaze in Hapton
Three fire engines, from Burnley and Hyndburn, were called out to deal with a blaze at commercial premises at 5-30am today.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:36 am
The aerial ladder platform from Preston also attended the incident in Burnley Road, Hapton.
Firefighters used one ground monitor and two jets to extinguish the fire in the single storey building.
There were no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.