Prolific Nelson thief steals gin and vodka from Colne store

A prolific thief who struck twice at Colne B&M Bargains helped himself to gin and vodka worth more than £42, a court heard.

Paul Dwyer (40), who has 159 previous offences on his record, was identified from CCTV. He told police he wanted to sell the alcohol to get money for gas and electric.

Dwyer had 73 convictions behind him, 50 of which were for similar offences. The defendant, of Beddington Street in Nelson, admitted theft of Gordons Pink Gin to the value of £29.98 and Red Square Vodka worth £12.49 on July 8 and June 28 at Burnley Magistrates' Court.

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, told the hearing Dwyer fully admitted the offences when spoken to by police. He had been on sickness benefit, that had changed and his benefits had effectively been halved.

Miss Fell added the defendant had dyslexia, possibly ADHD and an anti-social personality disorder and might also be on the autistic spectrum. Dwyer was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £42.47 compensation.