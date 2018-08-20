Public given chance to experience Burnley's rich history and heritage first hand

People are being invited to discover the heritage right on their doorstep as some of Burnley’s historic landmarks open their doors to the public during the annual Heritage Open Days weekend.

The event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, September 7th to 9th, is part of a national celebration of architecture and culture and will offer people an opportunity to find out more about the town through its grand

architecture and some of its most imposing buildings.

The weekend will end with the annual Woodland Festival in Towneley Park on the Sunday from noon to 4pm.

The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors from a wide area, includes craft and exhibition stalls, wood carving, a local producers’ market and tours of historic Towneley Hall led by costumed guides.

The heritage weekend features a series of activities and events, from guided tours and walks to special behind-the-scenes visits, across the borough. Entrance to all events is free – even where venues normally charge.

The three-day heritage festival starts with a guided visit around Burnley Town Hall on Friday at 3pm, including the impressive council chamber and a sneak peek into the old police cells below the building.

The ‘jewel in Burnley’s crown’ Towneley Hall will also be open for Heritage Open Days from noon until 5pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

People can also go along to Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley’s ‘little Downton’, on the Saturday and have look at original plaster ceilings, beautiful decorative panelling and luxuriant Victorian room showing off furniture ceramics and portraits.

Councillor John Harbour, Burnley Council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said: “The Heritage Open Days allow people the opportunity to discover some of the hidden secrets inside some of our best-known landmark buildings. I

"We would like to thank all the people and organisations taking part for their help and

support in organising these fantastic events.”

Other sites taking part include: Habergham All Saints Church (including an optional guided tour of the graveyard) (Saturday 8 th, 1 to 4pm). St John’s Church, Cliviger, where several notable Burnley people are buried in its graveyard, including General Scarlett who led the Charge of the Light Brigade (Sat 8 th 11am). The

Weavers’ Triangle visitor centre – Sat/Sun 8 th /9 th , and Sat/Sun 15 th /16 th , all 2-4pm.

A copy of Burnley Heritage Open Days brochure with a full list of events can be picked up at the town hall and participating venues, or can be downloaded by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ydyqlh6n.