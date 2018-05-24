Pupils enjoy regal picnic to celebrate royal wedding

Staff and pupils at a Clitheroe school went to town to celebrate the royal wedding.

Brookside Primary School was decorated in bunting and the school's staff dressed up as members of the Royal Family.

The "Royal Family".

The children, meanwhile, all looked very patriotic dressed in red, white and blue. They enjoyed a very royal assembly during which each class shared with the rest of the school the way they had celebrated the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The “Royal Family” and the children then all enjoyed a regal picnic in the glorious sunshine.

In other news from the school, a group of Key Stage One pupils attended an animal olympic competition at Oakhill School at Whalley. The children had to work hard individually and together to compete in different activities, each of which related to a specific animal, for example, the kangaroo hop, where the children had to hold a ball between their knees and jump between the cones.

Everyone tried their best and the Brookside team took third place in the competition with a grand total of 319 points. A special thank you has been expressed to the parents of the children who attended the session for providing transport.