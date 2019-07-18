Race night success at the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix

A record crowd of around 5,000 people enjoyed the thrills of cycle racing on Grand Prix night in Colne



World class and top UK cyclists battled it out on the streets of the town in 20 degree temperatures as Matthew Bostock, of Canyon dhb, pulled off a staggering fourth win of the National Circuit Series – Men.

Action from the Colne Grand Prix

Celebrating his birthday in style, he crossed the line first in a nail-biting finish with only two races now to go until the end of the series.

Matthew said: “I couldn’t be any happier. I was second last year and first this year! It was full on for an hour and it all came together at the end.

"I really like this course – it’s fast and there’s a good atmosphere. A lot of people were banging on the barriers.

“I’m sure a lot of kids racing tonight in the youth races will be in the Colne Grand Prix in future.”

Matthew Bostock, of Canyon dhb, winning the Colne Grand Prix 2019.

Jonathan Mould of Madison Genesis came second with Oliver Wood, of Canyon dhb, in third place.

Triple Olympic Gold medallist and six-time world champion Ed Clancy OBE came sixth in a field of over 70 of Britain’s top cyclists.

Ed has won the Colne Grand Prix twice in previous years – in 2011 and 2013.

Ian Wilson, managing director of Fort Vale said: “I’m so pleased that my company had the opportunity to be a part of this excellent event that brings so much for the riders and Colne.”

Matthew Bostock, of Canyon dhb, celebrates his Colne Grand Prix 2019 victory.

High speed race night also included the Riggs Autopack Sprint for Success race and youth races sponsored by the Unique Group.

Colne Town Council and Cycling Development Pendle Partnership organised the event for British Cycling.

Mary Thomas, Chairman of Colne Town Council said: “We are very proud to have hosted the 16th Colne Grand Prix and to bring this top cycling event to our town centre.

“Every race was highly competed for and the cyclists in all races powered through the town. It was an amazing spectacle.

“It’s a huge adrenaline rush to watch elite riders race through our town centre at over 40mph.

“I’d like to thank all our sponsors and supporters, including Going Dutch who provided all the bouquets on the winners’ podium.”

Cycling Olympian Steven Burke, known as the Colne Cyclone, watched the race in his home town.

He said: “Colne Grand Prix is a classic. It’s good that it’s been going since 2004.

“It’s a fast course throughout and without any steep downhill stretches there’s no braking and you have to keep pedalling the whole time for over an hour.”

Cameron Blake from the Prologue Racing Team came first in the Riggs Autopack Sprint for Success race with William Orrell-Turner racing for Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli coming second and Frazer Morley in third place.

Nigel Matthews, General Manager of Riggs Autopack said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic!

“It’s great to be part of something local and to do something for the local community.”

Race organiser Len Woffindin of Cycling Development Sport Pendle said: “This year we had the highest number of women taking part in the Sprint for Success race, with 11 women racing and we want to develop this in future years.

“Monica Eden of Macclesfield Wheelers came first in the women’s group. She is a British Cycling coach who trains the country’s top female up and coming Academy riders,” he explained.

“Second in the women’s group was Jo Ryding of Team JRC with Gemma Sargent of Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo in third place in the women racers.

Double Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke is training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He said: “I work on a four-year cycle, looking to improve year on year.

“This week I’m training hard. It’s what I call an overload week – back to back five hour rides.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and hopefully I’ll make the Olympic team and get another gold medal!”

Commenting on the night’s racing on Tuesday, Steven added: “It’s great to see people of all ages here.

“Cycle Sport Pendle gets youngsters competing and I think we should see some major performances from them in a few years’ time.”