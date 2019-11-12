Radio 1 DJ Jordan North becomes Pendleside ambassador

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North has become Pendleside Hospice’s latest celebrity ambassador.



Jordan said he was delighted to help promote the hospice – a place he described as “being in everyone’s heart and mind in Burnley and Pendle”.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, second right, with from left to right, Helen McVey, Fran Chapman and Dave Walker

As a youngster Jordan (29) lived in the Harle Syke area and attended St James' Lanehead Junior School.

“My dad was in the Army so we lived all over the place but I used to come back to Burnley during school holidays to stay with my grandmas and grandads. And I have always had a love for the Clarets. I have a season ticket and come up from London as often as I can to see the home games.”

Jordan was given a tour of Pendleside by chief executive Helen McVey and trustees Fran Chapman and Dave Walker.

His uncle Gwyn, a big Northern Soul fan, died in the hospice only a few months ago.

Jordan said: “Because of my work schedule in London I was unable to get up to see him but all of the family said the care he received at Pendleside was great. And several people who work at the hospice are friends of different members of my family.

“Hopefully, I can encourage young people to get involved with Pendleside. I am so glad I have had the opportunity to look around. I seriously got a buzz walking around the building.

“It really is a fantastic place and what I have seen confirms everything I have been told before. It was real eye opener to see how lovely everyone is and all the amazing things that are on offer.

“I was also amazed at the size of the building and the size of the operation.

“A lot of people think the hospice only cares for inpatients but the services to outpatients and the Hospice At Home service is fantastic.”

He added: “It’s typical in Burnley that everyone knows someone who has been affected by the hospice. I want to get involved because you have always to look at the next generation of fundraisers and I want to help make young people aware of the incredible work that goes on and how we can’t afford for Pendleside not to be there.”

Helen McVey said: “We are delighted Jordan has joined our ambassadors. It was a pleasure to show him around and by just talking to him I know he has a lot to offer. He was already coming up with ideas of what he can do.”

Jordon joins Clarets favourite Jay Rodriguez and Radio Lancashire presenter and TV broadcaster Albia Begum as celebrity ambassadors.