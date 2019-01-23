RAF charity out to stop loneliness amongst retired Lancashire personnel

A national military charity is urging pensioners in the Lancashire area who served in the RAF to act now to avoid future loneliness.

The RAF Association, the charity that supports the RAF family, is urging retired personnel or their widows and widowers who may be living alone to consider moving to one of its ready-made communities in Moffat, Scotland; Rothbury, Northumberland; and Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

Offering independent living for people aged 60 and over, the charity's complexes promise good access to local amenities and public transport and plenty of opportunities to socialise with other tenants.

“Office for National Statistics data shows that, sadly, the number of people experiencing loneliness in the UK is on the increase, and that single and widowed people are at particular risk," said Mark Shields, Head of Care and Housing Services for the RAF Association. “Our housing complexes offer ready-made communities where tenants have a shared background.

"Military training and duty tends to give service personnel and their spouses a particular approach to life," he added, "Being with like-minded people in retirement can help with socialising.”

For more information about the RAF Association’s retirement accommodation, please visit: www.rafa.org.uk