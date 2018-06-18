Reaching the World Cup Final to cost each fan £9,000

Football fans know that even following your team domestically can be expensive, but a new study has revealed that if a die-hard aficionado wants to watch the Three Lions through to the World Cup Final, it will cost them almost £9,000.

Taking everything from flights and accommodation to tickets, travel insurance and even beer money into account, the research - carried out by MoneySuperMarket - shows that getting behind Gareth Southgate's side in Russia could prove a financially taxing way to spend your summer indeed.

England fans ahead of the team's opening game against Tunisia later today.

The stats compiled revealed how much a fan flying from Manchester Airport could expect to pay across a range of circumstances: how much if England went out in the group stages, the Round of 16, the quarters, the semis, and if they shocked one and all to make it to the final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

“Never be tempted to skimp on travel cover, wherever you are going," said Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket. "Medical bills can escalate into thousands of pounds [and] your policy will also provide vital cover against loss or theft of your belongings. A single traveller to the west of Russia can get two weeks’ cover in June for under £10, so cost shouldn’t be an issue."

England fans hoping to see Harry Kane and co spread their wings and dominate the group stage matches against Tunisia, Panama, and Belgium can expect to fork out a minimum of £4,050 even before almost six hours of internal flights between Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, and Kaliningrad are taken into account.

If England are able to break the curse and reach the quarter finals for the first time since 2006, fans will be spending a minimum of £6,362, and if the unthinkable should happen and England reach the final, travelling fans will feel the cost with their overall spend rising to £8,914 per person.

“Anyone travelling overseas should be aware that insurers can reject claims if the policyholder was drunk when they suffered an injury," Kevin continued. "Given that England supporters might raise a glass or two to celebrate Harry Kane hitting the back of the net, this is certainly worth bearing in mind."

Because of early exits in tournaments this decade, England fans dead set on following their team have saved at least £19,604 each, and despite such astronomical costs, Russia is expected to be one of the cheapest World Cups due to wallet-friendly flights and hotels - flights to the World Cup in Brazil four years ago could set fans back an eye-watering £1,900.

MoneySuperMarket have, however, warned that European Health Insurance Cards are not valid in Russia and that the correct travel insurance is key. For more information, visit https://www.moneysupermarket.com/travel-insurance/sport-travel-cost/.