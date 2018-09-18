Real ale lovers say cheers as third beer festival announced for Padiham

Padiham is set to host its third beer festival.

The Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival will take place at Padiham Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, October 5th and 6th.

A real treat for beer lovers, the festival will feature 35 Real Ales selected from the micro breweries of Lancashire.

Open from noon to midnight the last entry will be at 11pm and wristband entry is £2 for the day or £3 for the weekend. Discounts are available for members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The second festival was held in 2015, before the Christmas floods caused major damage to the town hall, putting it out of action for two years.