Recipe: Super simple New Year's Eve trifle

Marketing and Booths Christmas book supremo, Helen Clarke has created an easy trifle, perfect for when you need a classic New Year's Eve party dessert but you’re short on time.

Ingredients

· 2 raspberry jam Swiss rolls (not the ones with cream in)

· 2 tins of raspberries in juice

· 500ml carton of ready made custard

· 500ml double cream

Method

1. Slice the Swiss roll into pieces approx. 1 inch thick, then line the bottom of a large dish (casserole dish, fruit dish, trifle dish, fruit bowl – anything you can get your hands on) with the pieces of Swiss roll. Pack them tightly so they form a nice firm base on the bottom of the dish.

2. Pour over the two tins of raspberries and juice to create the next layer.

3. Pour over the ready made custard to create the next layer.

4. Leave overnight covered in cling film in the fridge for the flavours to infuse.

5. When you’re ready to serve, whip up the double cream to soft peaks and spread a thick layer over the top to finish your super simple tasty trifle. Add decorations to your heart’s content to give it a bit of New Year sparkle.