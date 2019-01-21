Record number of Pendle pub walkers help raise over £100,000 for charity

A record number of 2,700 walkers took part in the 2018 Pendle Pub Walk, raising a staggering £92,183 for Pendleside Hospice.

And an additional amount in excess of £12,600 in entry fees went to organisers the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside, to be distributed to a host of charities including many across the Burnley and Pendle areas.

That took the overall charity total to well over the £104,000 mark.

The highest individual sum raised was by Stephanie Scott. Her total of £1,425 earned her the Brian Doney Memorial Tankard.

A special presentation evening was staged at the club’s meeting last week which was attended by hospice representatives Christina Cope and fundraising manager Sammi Graham.

A giant cheque for the sponsorship total was presented on behalf of the club by President elect Bob Nolan who also handed over the tankard to Stephanie Scott.

The Pendle Pub Walk has now raised more than £350,000 for the hospice and plans are already well in hand for the 2019 event.

This year’s massive fundraiser takes place on Saturday, June 15th.

For more details visit www.pendlepubwalk.co.uk