Reel bosses explain why cinema is moving sites to Burnley Pioneer Place

After signing as anchor tenant for Burnley town centre’s Pioneer Place development, Reel Cinema bosses have explained why a move across town "makes sense".

Reel Cinemas only opened the doors of their refurbished Manchester Road cinema in 2017 but after huge success there feel the time is right to move to a new purpose-built site in the centre of town.

The £26m. Pioneer Place development, which will boast restaurants and shops as well as the cinema, will see Reel Cinemas move across town to sit between the Charter Walk shopping centre and Burnley College and the University of Central Lancashire facilities.

The new eight-screen cinema will feature all of Reel’s “premium” seating options including large, “Premiere” seats with extra legroom, VIP seating featuring food and drinks service and reclining seats and Reel’s new “Reel Lounge” offering plush sofas and armchairs for the discerning cinemagoer.

It will also benefit from a bar and Reel’s concessions offering including “The Sweet Barrel” and “Cream & Cones” offering a great range of confectionery, ice creams, waffles and milkshakes.

Muhammad Faisal, head of operations at Reel Cinemas, said: “It may seem a little odd to be moving across town so soon after reopening in Manchester Road but this makes perfect sense to us.

"Burnley was always somewhere we wanted to bring Reel Cinemas to and until now Manchester Road was the only site available.

“Since then the investment in Pioneer Place has given us the opportunity to move to the middle of Burnley and be surrounded by great restaurants and shops so it makes sense for our cinema to be in a more convenient location for local people, especially with free parking on site.

“We’ve been listening to our guests at our Manchester Road site and will be rolling out more viewing options so that they can enjoy the same great value cinema visit or upgrade to our premium seating offers if they wish.

"We’ll also be introducing our new concession brands 'The Sweet Barrel' offering confectionery from across the globe and “Cream & Cones” which offers waffles, milkshakes and ice-cream for cinemagoers and passers-by alike."

Reel Cinemas are now developing the site in readiness for opening in 2022.

It follows a new cinema in Wakefield which opened its doors to the community last month and Chorley, due to open in December.