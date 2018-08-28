Refurb breathing new life into historic Colne Business Centre

The Colne Business Centre is being given a new lease of life, with a Burnley estate agency revamping the historic building to provide state-of-the-art office space in an up-and-coming market.

Having fallen into relative disrepair, one of Colne's finest buildings - which dates its history back to 1904 - is being brought back to its former glory as Kay & Sons breathe new vim and vigour into what was formerly the Wesleyan Sunday School on Exchange Street in the town.

Purchased by Perfect Properties Ltd, the new and improved business centre will offer a range of office spaces to local businesses, and also offer office shares for those wanting to rent desk space in what is set to be as eclectic a work environment as Pendle has to offer.

"We're giving it a new lease of life; it needed bringing into the 21st century whilst also retaining everything that's good about it," said Gary Kay, of Kay & Sons. "It needed a hell of a lot of work. Kay & Sons are actually taking an office in the building so we're on hand to deal with people.

"It's not been full for 13 years - the last tenant left last year and they're already thinking about coming back already because of what we've done," Gary added. "The appeal of the project was that it's in a central location and it's in an up-and-coming town which is improving in terms of business, so we thought it was a great opportunity."

With work set to be completed by mid-September, the two tenants who were in the building before the refurbishment - Encore Dance Studio and a music studio - have both been offered long-term contracts, and with four more of the 30 offices already tenanted, the vision of the building buzzing like it once did in its heyday is well on its way to fruition.

"We've given work to local builders and traders," said Gary of the project. "We've modernised it whilst keeping a lot of the traditional features so that it keeps the feel of the old Sunday school."