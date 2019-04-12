Relax and enjoy scenery with new Bowland bus service

A new Sunday bus service into the Forest of Bowland AONB is being launched this Easter.

“Coast and Cove DalesBus 881” will run from Morecambe and Lancaster through the Trough of Bowland to Dunsop Bridge and Slaidburn, before heading north to Settle and Malham in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The service will run every Sunday and Bank Holiday from April 21st until October 20th.

“This new summer Sunday bus service will be a fantastic opportunity to leave the car behind and discover some of Lancashire and Yorkshire’s most beautiful landscapes.” said Hetty Byrne, Sustainable Tourism Officer with the Forest of Bowland AONB.

The bus will leave from Lancaster Bus Station at 8-45am and 2-25pm, and from Settle Market Place at 11-55am and 5-15pm. For a circular trip you can catch Coast and Cove DalesBus 881 from Lancaster, enjoy lunch in Bowland, continue your journey to Settle, and after an hour or so hop on Craven Connection bus 581 to return to Lancaster via Kirkby Lonsdale.

Hetty added: “With so many footpaths, picnic spots, pubs and cafes to choose from – not to mention the amazing views – the route from the Morecambe coast to Malham Cove should be a real treat.”

A day ticket for the Sunday and Bank Holiday DalesBus network is just £10, with a family ticket at £18, and a privilege ticket at £8 for students, railcard holders and elderly/disabled bus pass holders.

There’s no need to book in advance. Full details of the service will be available shortly from local libraries and information centres, and online at www.dalesbus.org/881 and www.forestofbowland.com