Religious student London thief struck at Colne's Boundary Mill

A thief said to have dedicated his life to religious studies pinched plates and shoes worth £560, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Shlomo Weiss struck at Boundary Mill in Colne, last December 5. Weiss, who has no income, claimed he felt he owed friends in the area who had let him stay. The haul was recovered.

Mr David Norman, defending, told the hearing Weiss felt ashamed. He could get a community loan for costs. The 23-year-old defendant, of City View in London, had no previous convictions. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.