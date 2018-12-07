Remarkable collection from Ribble Valley museum will feature in new BBC documentary

An historic Clitheroe attraction will feature in a new BBC documentary programme, River Walks – The Hodder.

Clitheroe Castle Museum, and specifically the Mitton Hoard that is kept there, will feature in the BBC One programme on Monday at 7-30pm.

The one-off documentary, with a localised version for each region of England, will have well-known guides tour 11 riverside locations across the country, revealing how the waterways have shaped the local landscape, history and culture.

In the North West edition of the programme, River Walks – The Hodder, Lancashire born broadcaster Stuart Maconie, will walk down the River Hodder in the Forest of Bowland.

During his walk, Stuart talks about the remarkable Mitton Hoard, and encourages viewers to visit the Clitheroe Castle Museum to see it for themselves.

The Mitton Hoard consists of coins that were minted from 1354 to 1427. The coins include pennies, a halfpenny, half-groats and groats. The collection also includes two small fragments that were made for the Constable of France, Gaucher V de Chatillon, between 1313 and 1322.

The coins are mainly of small value, just over five shillings in total, equivalent to about 25 pence today. This would have been more than a week's wages to a labourer at the time.

The hoard was probably accidentally lost, or deliberately hidden, in the late 1420's, during the reign of King Henry VI. It was discovered by a metal detectorist in October 2006, on a bend of the River Hodder.

The hoard can be dated from the most recent coin, which came from the 1420s. The hoard includes:

• Three pennies from the reign of either Edward I or Edward II;

• Two half-groats from the reign of Edward III;

• One halfpenny from the reign of Richard II;

• Three groats from the reign of Henry VI;

• Two small fragments of coin that were made for the Constable of France, Gaucher V de Chatillon.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm really looking forward to watching this programme.

"It will be pleasing to see such a jewel of the Ribble Valley being featured, and the historic collection that is on display there.

"Hopefully the programme will encourage more people to visit the museum, and see the incredible collection of coins for themselves."

Admission to the Castle Museum is £4.40 for adults and £3.30 for concessions. Children and young people up to the age of 18 years go free. Children up to the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Limited disabled parking is available at the museum. Parking is also available on car parks in the town centre.

For more information about Clitheroe Castle Museum, phone 01200 424568 or email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk. Alternatively, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service, on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

More information about the individual coins can be found on the British Museum's Portable Antiquities website https://finds.org.uk/database.

The programme will also be available to watch on iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast.